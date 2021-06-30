DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $52.50 on Monday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

