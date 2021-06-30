Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of DLTR opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $301,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

