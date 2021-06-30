Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 829,272 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $54.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

