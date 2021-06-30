DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $215.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Shares of DASH opened at $183.91 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion and a PE ratio of -24.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 92.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 20.7% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

