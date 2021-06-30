Douglas Nalette Sells 16,640 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total transaction of C$471,291.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,981,364.32.

Shares of ITP opened at C$27.68 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a one year low of C$11.50 and a one year high of C$32.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.