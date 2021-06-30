Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

Duluth stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50. Duluth has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $573.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

