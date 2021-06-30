DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of DD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. 3,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,275. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

