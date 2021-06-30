Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This is a boost from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0067.

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$94.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.64 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

