Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post sales of $33.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 66,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,948. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.