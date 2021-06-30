Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,515. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $317.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.10 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

