Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,509 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

