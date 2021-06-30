Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Cowen worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

