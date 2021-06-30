Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.