Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 379.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

