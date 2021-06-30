Dynamite Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $172,631.46 and $94,865.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00212237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001905 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00658457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,456 coins and its circulating supply is 391,209 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.