DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HBH opened at €97.10 ($114.24) on Monday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.70 ($82.00) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.