Edward M. Jr. Weil Sells 35,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GNL opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

