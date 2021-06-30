Edward M. Jr. Weil Sells 35,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE GNL opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.