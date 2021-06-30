Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,084,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EMED stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,505. Electromedical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

