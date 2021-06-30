Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $117.40 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $117.40 million and approximately $340,963.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,876,875,050 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

