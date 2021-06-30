Eli Lilly and Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.43. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

