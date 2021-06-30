ELYSIA (EL) Trading Up 28.6% This Week

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and $838,075.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,394,669 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

