eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 6,500 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $23,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,502 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $19,697.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,197.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,060,926.75.

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $812,433.78.

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $71,538.44.

Shares of EMAN opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EMAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

