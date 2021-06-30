Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,011,000 after buying an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

