Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

