Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.20 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

