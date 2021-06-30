Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.47 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.20.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

