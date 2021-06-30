Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

