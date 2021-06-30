Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $820,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 236.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

