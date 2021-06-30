Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,302 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 70,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 174,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $320.13 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.80 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

