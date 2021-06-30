Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $5.58 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 25.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

