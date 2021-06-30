Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $6.48 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of Z opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.05 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,643 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

