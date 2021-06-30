Enbridge (ENB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/28/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$54.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00.

6/17/2021 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$52.00.

6/15/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$51.00.

5/25/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$49.44. 549,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,007,187. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.72. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.19.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

