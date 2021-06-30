Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.66. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.42, with a volume of 350,073 shares traded.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$553,150.00. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total value of C$36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,426,832. Insiders sold a total of 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887 in the last quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

