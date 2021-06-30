Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 295.5% in June

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 295.5% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 248,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,251. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

