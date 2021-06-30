Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Holdings Trimmed by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $5,922,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 142,699 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

