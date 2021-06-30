Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.