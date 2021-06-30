Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned a C$11.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERF. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.41.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.94. The company had a trading volume of 315,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,188. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 over the last 90 days.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

