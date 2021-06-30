Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entain has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68. Entain has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

