Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Envista by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Envista by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Envista by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after buying an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NVST stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,185,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

