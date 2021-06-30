Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $802.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $752.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.