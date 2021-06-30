Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

