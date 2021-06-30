Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EBKDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

