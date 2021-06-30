Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ETH opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

