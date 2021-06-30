Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $348,646.02 and $20,901.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,197.38 or 0.06411698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164236 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,626,283 coins and its circulating supply is 183,596,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

