Ethereum Gold Reaches One Day Volume of $41.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $157,914.35 and approximately $41.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.33 or 0.00712992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.79 or 0.07910517 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.