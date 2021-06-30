Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ETON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

ETON stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $153.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,692,000 shares of company stock worth $12,105,180 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

