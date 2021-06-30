Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,234 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.61. 49,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.90 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

