Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 4,250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of EUXTF opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on EUXTF. UBS Group raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

