EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $114,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,467 shares of company stock worth $2,604,617 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVOP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of EVOP opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

