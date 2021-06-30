Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Down 5.3%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.33. 2,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $29,189,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $15,623,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

